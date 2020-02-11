Nissan lays down revving engine lullabies for parents with sleepless baby blues

To help parents who depend on short car rides to lull their baby to sleep, Nissan has developed the Leaf Dream Drive, an album designed to lull babies to sleep to the sounds of a humming engine without the accompanying emissions.

On Monday, Nissan introduced what they refer to as "the world's first zero-emission lullaby": the Leaf Dream Drive.

Instead of parents having to rely on driving their baby around in a petrol-powered vehicle to lull them to sleep - therefore producing unnecessary emissions - Nissan put the sounds of a combustion engine into a soundtrack. While research revealed that parents often believe it is the vehicle's movement that encourages sleep, "in fact it is the soothing sound frequencies of an internal combustion engine that is the biggest contributor to a child falling asleep in the car."