The Nikola Badger pickup wants a piece of Rivian and Tesla

On Monday, Nikola announced the launch of its Badger electric pickup truck, a model said to generate more than 670kW with a range of 965km on a single charge.

Joining the ranks of Rivian, Tesla, and now GMC with the revival of the Hummer, Nikola will be launching its own rendition of the electric pickup truck. The Badger is a model "designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class", and handle whatever needs a construction company could have for it.

Two versions of the model will be available: a fuel-cell electric or a battery-electric option.