New Models

The Nikola Badger pickup wants a piece of Rivian and Tesla

11 February 2020 - 14:47 By AFP Relaxnews
Nikola has announced the electric Badger pickup ahead of its September debut.
Image: Supplied

On Monday, Nikola announced the launch of its Badger electric pickup truck, a model said to generate more than 670kW with a range of 965km on a single charge.

Joining the ranks of Rivian, Tesla, and now GMC with the revival of the Hummer, Nikola will be launching its own rendition of the electric pickup truck. The Badger is a model "designed to target and exceed every electric or petrol pickup in its class", and handle whatever needs a construction company could have for it.

Two versions of the model will be available: a fuel-cell electric or a battery-electric option.

In terms of power, the EV can generate up to 965kW and 1328Nm of torque. From a standstill, the Badger can sprint to 100km/h in about 2.9 seconds.

To accommodate those who intend to use the truck for construction, the model will be equipped with a 15kW outlet to power tools, lights and compressors. Towing capacity is more than 3628kg.

The Badger will debut this September in Pheonix in the US at Nikola World 2020, where prototypes will be available for select customers to test.

