FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Suzuki S-Presso promises more than a cheap shot

Shoddy crash credentials marred the introductions of the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid. Yet from a sales perspective the duo performed admirably, fattening the bottom lines of either respective division.

During this time Suzuki had been plotting its assault, eyeing the shared chink in these competitors’ armour. Could they manage a better effort at reconciling the virtues of safety and thriftiness in a budget-focused small car? The Hamamatsu-based company has a newcomer in the wings, waiting to swoop down like a vulture on vulnerable prey.

It would seem the firm’s executives have a hidden fetish for coffee. First it was the little Cappuccino, a dainty two-seater built in 1991. And now they’re delivering the S-Presso. This little shot of metal and rubber is their entrant to the entry-level hatchback playground. We travelled to India to sample it, a trip which included a first-hand experience of its production at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Delhi.

On initial introduction, design similarities with its rivals became immediately apparent. It is considerably subdued in comparison to the Future S concept car that previewed it.