Five things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai launched its highly anticipated i30 N to the South African market on Wednesday. Brought in to challenge the more established likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, here are five things you should know about this spicy new Korean upstart.

1. It packs some punch

Like most modern-day hot hatchbacks, the i30 N is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor. It produces 202kW at 6,000rpm and a whopping 353Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,700rpm. An engine overboost facility – available only for short periods – will see this figure swell to 378Nm.

Hyundai says that the i30 N will reach 100km/h from a standstill in 6.1 seconds. Maximum speed is a claimed 250km/h.

2. It's only available with a manual gearbox

Purists will be pleased to know that the i30 N ships only with a six-speed manual transmission - for the time being, at least. It comes equipped with electronic rev-matching that ensures smooth and seamless downshifts.

Yep, no need for heel-and-toe work in this Hyundai.