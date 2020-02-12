Five things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai i30 N
Hyundai launched its highly anticipated i30 N to the South African market on Wednesday. Brought in to challenge the more established likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, here are five things you should know about this spicy new Korean upstart.
1. It packs some punch
Like most modern-day hot hatchbacks, the i30 N is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor. It produces 202kW at 6,000rpm and a whopping 353Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,700rpm. An engine overboost facility – available only for short periods – will see this figure swell to 378Nm.
Hyundai says that the i30 N will reach 100km/h from a standstill in 6.1 seconds. Maximum speed is a claimed 250km/h.
2. It's only available with a manual gearbox
Purists will be pleased to know that the i30 N ships only with a six-speed manual transmission - for the time being, at least. It comes equipped with electronic rev-matching that ensures smooth and seamless downshifts.
Yep, no need for heel-and-toe work in this Hyundai.
3. Electronic suspension and a limited-slip differential come standard
To ensure optimal ride and handling across a broad range of surfaces, Hyundai fitted the i30 N with its electronically controlled suspension system that with a push of a button can instantaneously alter the stiffness of the car's dampers.
To provide better traction through corners, the i30 N also sports an electronically controlled limited-slip differential (E-LSD). This bit of kit reduces wheel slippage in specific conditions and also helps to minimise understeer.
4. Drive modes for days
The i30 N also comes equipped with the N Grin Control System, which offers five drive modes to choose from: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom.
These modes change the character of the car by adjusting the parameters of the engine, damper settings, exhaust sound, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic limited slip differential and steering.
5. It costs R4,500 less than a Golf R
The new Hyundai is priced at R679,900 - a whopping R111,300 more than a Golf GTI, a car that offers very similar on-paper performance figures. But it comes in slightly cheaper than the all-wheel-drive Golf R.
So is this Hyundai's pricing premium actually worth it? Be sure to read our full driving impressions within the next few days to find out.