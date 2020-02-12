New Models

New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster sports an ultra-fast retracting roof

12 February 2020 - 20:10 By AFP Relaxnews
The new Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.
Image: Supplied

Two years after the Vantage Coupe launched, Aston Martin has announced the drop-top version of the model - complete with the fastest automatically retracting fabric roof on the market.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin announced the convertible iteration of the latest Vantage Coupe: the Vantage Roadster.

Like its roofed counterpart, the drop-top version of the model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

With a maximum speed just a hair slower than the Vantage Coupe, the Roadster can still reach an impressive 305km/h when the roof is up. From a standstill, the model can run up to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

The fabric roof can be lowered in a record-setting 6.7 seconds at speeds up to 50km/h and raised in 6.8 seconds.

Whether taking the top down or not, various components - like the powertrain, chassis and even body panels - have been specially tuned to give drivers a dynamic, sporty experience similar to the Coupe.

The experience is further enhanced by the inclusion of features like adaptive damping, dynamic stability control and dynamic torque vectoring, among other system technologies.

The Vantage Roadster comes with a starting price of $161,000 (roughly R2,4m). Deliveries are set to begin during the second quarter of this year.

