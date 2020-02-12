New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster sports an ultra-fast retracting roof

Two years after the Vantage Coupe launched, Aston Martin has announced the drop-top version of the model - complete with the fastest automatically retracting fabric roof on the market.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin announced the convertible iteration of the latest Vantage Coupe: the Vantage Roadster.

Like its roofed counterpart, the drop-top version of the model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

With a maximum speed just a hair slower than the Vantage Coupe, the Roadster can still reach an impressive 305km/h when the roof is up. From a standstill, the model can run up to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.