Fisker CEO 'accidentally' tweets picture of new electric pickup

On Wednesday, Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker published a teaser image on his personal Twitter account of the rear of an unknown vehicle captioned “Electric pick up!". Shortly after the post hit the social media platform, it was deleted and deemed a mistake by the company.

Everyone makes mistakes - it seems even CEOs of major automotive companies. Fortunately, Motor1 was able to snap a screenshot of the tweet.

Evidently, trucks are the next segment in the industry to get the EV treatment, considering that over this year and last, Rivian, Ford, and Tesla have all touted upcoming models. The next company to join the competition is apparently going to be Fisker, though close to nothing about the upcoming vehicle is known, except that it could be called “Alaska”, according to the picture.

A Fisker spokesperson told Motor1 that the tweet was “unintentional,” and that the company “can't confirm the model or name of a vehicle that may have been seen in the tweet".

On the other hand, the company did confirm development of a modular electric platform that could be the base of “several different affordable EV models in the future”.

In any case, whether this publication was truly accidental or not, it's safe to say that Fisker will be joining the electric pickup market in the near future.