New Models

Fisker CEO 'accidentally' tweets picture of new electric pickup

13 February 2020 - 16:23 By AFP Relaxnews
Henrik Fisker posted an image of an electric pickup truck before promptly deleting it.
Henrik Fisker posted an image of an electric pickup truck before promptly deleting it.
Image: Supplied

On Wednesday, Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker published a teaser image on his personal Twitter account of the rear of an unknown vehicle captioned “Electric pick up!". Shortly after the post hit the social media platform, it was deleted and deemed a mistake by the company.

Everyone makes mistakes - it seems even CEOs of major automotive companies. Fortunately, Motor1 was able to snap a screenshot of the tweet. 

Evidently, trucks are the next segment in the industry to get the EV treatment, considering that over this year and last, Rivian, Ford, and Tesla have all touted upcoming models. The next company to join the competition is apparently going to be Fisker, though close to nothing about the upcoming vehicle is known, except that it could be called “Alaska”, according to the picture.

A Fisker spokesperson told Motor1 that the tweet was “unintentional,” and that the company “can't confirm the model or name of a vehicle that may have been seen in the tweet".

On the other hand, the company did confirm development of a modular electric platform that could be the base of “several different affordable EV models in the future”.

In any case, whether this publication was truly accidental or not, it's safe to say that Fisker will be joining the electric pickup market in the near future.

MORE

The Nikola Badger pickup wants a piece of Rivian and Tesla

On Monday, Nikola announced the launch of its Badger electric pickup truck, a model said to generate over 670kW and have a range of 965km on a single ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Look out Cybertruck: Karma to show off electric pickup concept this year

A few months after publishing a teaser image of an upcoming electric pickup concept, Karma Automotive will reportedly unveil the model at the end of ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

One, two, three, four ... Ford and Tesla declare truck war

Tesla and Ford were in a virtual stare-down on Tuesday in the macho truck world, each claiming their electric pick-up was strongest
Motoring
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Motorists frustrated as system failure means licence applications can't be ... news
  2. FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Suzuki S-Presso promises more than a cheap shot New Models
  3. OPINION | Why the Mercedes-Benz X-Class was ultimately doomed to fail Features
  4. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  5. Traffic cops 'must do their jobs' and help traffic to flow during blackouts news

Latest Videos

Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
The State of the Presidents: A closer look at SA’s presidents
X