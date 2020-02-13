Five things you should know about the new Renault Triber

3: There's only one engine on offer

Powering the Triber is the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine we've already seen in the Kwid and Datsun Go. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox it churns out a modest 52kW and 96Nm worth of torque. The upshot should be fairly good fuel consumption. Renault claims 5.5l/100km but in real world driving conditions (fully laden) this may prove optimistic. Time will tell.

4: Safety sense

You'll be pleased to know that all Triber models come standard with ABS brakes. Passive safety features include an emergency lock retractor, retractable three-point seat belts for the front and second rows of seats and non-retractable three-point seat belts for the third row of seats. Driver and passenger airbags are standard on Expression and Dynamique models while the range-topping Prestige gets front side airbags as well as a reinforced body structure. The Triber has yet to be crash-tested by Global NCAP (we couldn't find anything on their website) so we don't know how well it will fare in an accident.