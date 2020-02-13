Five things you should know about the new Renault Triber
Renault this week launched its new Triber. Built upon the company's CMF-A platform (as used in the Kwid and Datsun Go), this entry-level MPV offers SUV-inspired design cues, seating for seven and competitive pricing. Here are five things you need to know about it:
1: Space is your friend
One of the Triber's biggest USPs is its interior that offers no less than four seating modes and up to 100 different seating combinations. Depending on your needs you can choose from Camp Mode (two seats), Surf Mode (four seats), Life Mode (five seater) and Tribe Mode (seven seater). In Life Mode you have access to 625 litres of boot space — the best in its class. Occupants seated in the second and third rows get their own AC vent controls.
2: You can expect a fair bit of tech
Renault understands that technology is big deal for people shopping within this sector. As such they have equipped the Triber with an eight-inch MediaNav Evolution touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You also get a reverse camera, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and a digital instrument cluster.
3: There's only one engine on offer
Powering the Triber is the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine we've already seen in the Kwid and Datsun Go. Mated to a five-speed manual gearbox it churns out a modest 52kW and 96Nm worth of torque. The upshot should be fairly good fuel consumption. Renault claims 5.5l/100km but in real world driving conditions (fully laden) this may prove optimistic. Time will tell.
4: Safety sense
You'll be pleased to know that all Triber models come standard with ABS brakes. Passive safety features include an emergency lock retractor, retractable three-point seat belts for the front and second rows of seats and non-retractable three-point seat belts for the third row of seats. Driver and passenger airbags are standard on Expression and Dynamique models while the range-topping Prestige gets front side airbags as well as a reinforced body structure. The Triber has yet to be crash-tested by Global NCAP (we couldn't find anything on their website) so we don't know how well it will fare in an accident.
5: It's affordable
The Triber offers good space for your money. You're looking at R164,900 for the Expression model, R174,900 for the Dynamique and R189,900 for the Prestige. All come standard with a two-year/30 000km Service Plan, five-year/150 000km mechanical warranty and six-year anti-corrosion warranty. Services take place at 15 000km intervals.
Keep an eye out for our full Triber driving impressions, which will appear online soon.