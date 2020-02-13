New Models

Kia readies an even smaller SUV to take on the Volkswagen T-Cross

13 February 2020 - 08:10 By Motor News Reporter
The Sonet is soon to join the ranks as Kia’s smallest SUV. Picture: SUPPLIED
Shortly after launching its Seltos as a compact SUV slotting in under the Sportage, Kia is getting ready to introduce an even smaller SUV.

The Sonet concept vehicle was launched at last week’s Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi, India, and is to enter the Indian market as a production model in the second half of the year, before being launched in other global markets. 

It’s expected to be just under 4m in length, which makes it notably smaller than the 4.3m Seltos. The Sonet is based on the recently launched Venue from sister firm Hyundai, and the two vehicles will compete directly against each other.

It is styled with Kia’s signature “tiger-nose” grille, along with “tiger-eye line” daytime running lights and wide rear signature lighting.

The interior has been hidden but Kia says the vehicle will be made for young, social, connected and tech-savvy buyers. As such it will be equipped with an infotainment and navigation system, and Bose premium audio. The concept car also hints at best-in-class interior space.

Though Kia hasn’t made a final decision, it’s very likely the Sonet will come to SA given the popularity of the B-segment SUV market. Two of the vehicles most recently launched into the local segment, the Venue and the VW T-Cross, are already notching up impressive sales.

