New Models

Hyundai teases new i30 ahead of Geneva debut

14 February 2020 - 08:41 By AFP Relaxnews
Hyundai will debut the new i30 next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
Hyundai will debut the new i30 next month at the Geneva Motor Show.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai gave us a sneak peek on Wednesday of what will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month: a handsomely facelifted i30 hatch.

In just a few weeks, the annual Geneva Motor Show will be kicking off in Switzerland, where automobile companies from across the world will be showing off their latest models and tech. Hyundai, for one, will be using the conference as an opportunity to celebrate the world premiere of the latest i30. 

Ahead of this debut, the company published its first teaser image of the new model, hinting at the sharper, sportier design of the hatch. The bumpers have been upgraded and the headlights are now a sleeker set of LED headlights, with a shape paralleling the body's sharper contours.

Kia readies an even smaller SUV to take on the Volkswagen T-Cross

South Korean carmaker’s new Sonet will slot in under the recently launched Seltos
Motoring
1 day ago

Though not depicted in the image published this week, Hyundai revealed that the rear bumpers and lights have also been updated, as has the interior which is now outfitted with a new digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch display.

Beside this facelifted i30 will be an N Line version of the same model. For the first time, this sporty trim will be available on all body styles of the hatch.

Both models will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, which runs from March 5 to March 15.

MORE

Fisker CEO 'accidentally' tweets picture of new electric pickup

On Wednesday, Fisker Inc CEO Henrik Fisker posted a teaser image to his personal Twitter account of the rear of an unknown vehicle captioned ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Five things you should know about the new Renault Triber

Renault this week launched its new Triber. Built upon the company's CMF-A platform (as used in the Kwid and Datsun Go), this entry-level MPV offers ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Fast and comfortable McLaren GT is now on sale in SA

The new GT has more of tourer element than furious performance
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen Amarok is South Africa's best bakkie news
  2. Motorists frustrated as system failure means licence applications can't be ... news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | 2020 Suzuki S-Presso promises more than a cheap shot New Models
  4. Fast and comfortable McLaren GT is now on sale in SA New Models
  5. OPINION | Why the Mercedes-Benz X-Class was ultimately doomed to fail Features

Latest Videos

Malema, De Lille, MPs speak after chaos causes Sona 2020 to be suspended
Zozibini's homecoming: Miss Universe met with cheers in Joburg
X