Hyundai teases new i30 ahead of Geneva debut

Hyundai gave us a sneak peek on Wednesday of what will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month: a handsomely facelifted i30 hatch.

Ahead of this debut, the company published its first teaser image of the new model, hinting at the sharper, sportier design of the hatch. The bumpers have been upgraded and the headlights are now a sleeker set of LED headlights, with a shape paralleling the body's sharper contours.