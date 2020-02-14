Hyundai teases new i30 ahead of Geneva debut
Hyundai gave us a sneak peek on Wednesday of what will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month: a handsomely facelifted i30 hatch.
In just a few weeks, the annual Geneva Motor Show will be kicking off in Switzerland, where automobile companies from across the world will be showing off their latest models and tech. Hyundai, for one, will be using the conference as an opportunity to celebrate the world premiere of the latest i30.
Ahead of this debut, the company published its first teaser image of the new model, hinting at the sharper, sportier design of the hatch. The bumpers have been upgraded and the headlights are now a sleeker set of LED headlights, with a shape paralleling the body's sharper contours.
Though not depicted in the image published this week, Hyundai revealed that the rear bumpers and lights have also been updated, as has the interior which is now outfitted with a new digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch display.
Beside this facelifted i30 will be an N Line version of the same model. For the first time, this sporty trim will be available on all body styles of the hatch.
Both models will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, which runs from March 5 to March 15.