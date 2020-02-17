New Models

New Volkswagen Golf GTD heading to Geneva Motor Show

17 February 2020 - 14:22 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen has teased the new Golf GTD ahead of its Geneva debut in March.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen announced on Friday that the newest Golf GTD will make its world debut at this year's Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland next month.

Nearly 40 years after the first Golf GTD was introduced to the world, Volkswagen will be presenting the latest iteration of the model - outfitted with its cleanest, most powerful turbo diesel injection engine to date.

The company has teased one digital sketch of the range-topping hatch's front end and honeycomb grille - based on the eighth-generation version of the model - ahead of its premiere next month.

Behind this component, future owners will find a four-cylinder engine with a "significant increase in performance" while producing lower emissions than any GTD before it, thanks to twin dosing, a system designed to reduce the amount of nitrogen oxides released into the air.

