Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept to debut at Geneva Motor Show
Late last week, Hyundai announced that a new electric-vehicle concept, called “Prophecy”, will be debuting at next month's Geneva Motor Show.
[#HMG] #Hyundai unveiled new concept EV #Prophecy at @GimsSwiss #ConceptCar #EV #GimsSwiss ▶ https://t.co/WDl4tq7FEQ pic.twitter.com/6uzXSsaAXh— Hyundai Motor Group (@HMGnewsroom) February 14, 2020
The company described the model as embodying a “beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics”, a form which head of Hyundai Global Design Center SangYup Lee described not as trendy, but as timeless. It will be the model whose design will inspire Hyundai's future EVs.
The Prophecy will be officially unveiled on March 3, after which it will be on display at the show, which takes place from March 5 to 15. With this reveal, Hyundai will be outlining its “Real Progress is in the Air” electrification strategy.