Hyundai 'Prophecy' EV concept to debut at Geneva Motor Show

The company described the model as embodying a “beautiful silhouette accentuated by graceful curves flowing over broad rear flanks that provide excellent aerodynamics”, a form which head of Hyundai Global Design Center SangYup Lee described not as trendy, but as timeless. It will be the model whose design will inspire Hyundai's future EVs.

The Prophecy will be officially unveiled on March 3, after which it will be on display at the show, which takes place from March 5 to 15. With this reveal, Hyundai will be outlining its “Real Progress is in the Air” electrification strategy.