Kia publishes first official photos of its new next-generation Sorento

On Monday, just a few weeks before the Geneva Motor Show kicks off in early March, Kia published the first official photos of the fourth generation Kia Sorento along with some new information about the SUV.

As was seen in the sketches of the model released earlier this month, most exterior components and contours on the SUV have been sharpened to give the Sorento a “robust, tough-looking aesthetic.” The sculpted edges and lines work together to give the model a more elongated, “more mature” appearance.

While we've known that model would make its public premiere at the show in Germany, information about the vehicle itself has been extremely limited apart from it having been “designed and engineered to take on everything life can throw at it.”