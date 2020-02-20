Ageing Mitsubishi ASX gets a refresh for 2020
Launched here back in 2011, the Mitsubishi ASX receives a welcome upgrade for 2020, boasting a major facelift plus enhancements to the interior and mechanics.
All the exterior LED lights have been redesigned, giving the latest ASX a fresh new look front and back. The restyle also sees the crossover SUV adopting a more prominent new radiator grille, along with reshaped bumpers and new 18-inch alloy wheels.
The Mitsubishi ASX opened Mitsubishi Motors as a brand to younger families, and the modernised interior better serves their needs with an improved touch control infotainment system with USB power supply, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There is a new grain for the black leather upholstery in a package that includes a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, cruise control, voice recognition, automatic air-conditioning and electric windows front and rear.
The new ASX also boasts a keyless operating system with a smart key that stays in your pocket.
Safety features include ABS brakes and stability control, hill-start assist and seven airbags.
Power is supplied by a 2.0l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 110kW and 197Nm, with a choice of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or five-speed manual.
The ASX now boasts an improved towing capacity of 1,260kg (braked) for the manual transmission and 750kg for the CVT (unbraked), with 406l of boot space (1,206l with the rear seats folded down).
“The new ASX has an even more attractive appearance front and back as well as a variety of improvements and performance spec,” says Nic Campbell, GM of Mitsubishi Motors SA.
Pricing
ASX five-speed manual — R379,995
ASX six-speed CVT auto — R399,995
Includes three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan