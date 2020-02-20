Ageing Mitsubishi ASX gets a refresh for 2020

Launched here back in 2011, the Mitsubishi ASX receives a welcome upgrade for 2020, boasting a major facelift plus enhancements to the interior and mechanics.

All the exterior LED lights have been redesigned, giving the latest ASX a fresh new look front and back. The restyle also sees the crossover SUV adopting a more prominent new radiator grille, along with reshaped bumpers and new 18-inch alloy wheels.

The Mitsubishi ASX opened Mitsubishi Motors as a brand to younger families, and the modernised interior better serves their needs with an improved touch control infotainment system with USB power supply, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is a new grain for the black leather upholstery in a package that includes a tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, cruise control, voice recognition, automatic air-conditioning and electric windows front and rear.

The new ASX also boasts a keyless operating system with a smart key that stays in your pocket.