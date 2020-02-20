New Models

Jaguar Land Rover's 'autonomy-ready' EV could hit streets as soon as 2021

20 February 2020 - 06:30 By AFP Relaxnews
Jaguar Land Rover's Project Vector, a multipurpose electric vehicle designed for modern urban environments.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled Project Vector , a 4m-long electric concept vehicle designed to autonomously transport people, goods and services around the urban mobility networks of the future.

As the urban public turns more frequently towards shared mobility options as a means of daily transportation as traffic thickens in the wake of increasing populations and the environmental crisis worsens as a result, Project Vector is the latest project under Jaguar Land Rover's "Destination Zero" mission.

Destination Zero refers to the company's ambition to "make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner" by "achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion - through its products, services and across its facilities."

Project Vector contributes to this mission by showcasing what future, emission-free urban transportation could look like. In fact, this concept model could actually hit streets in the UK as early as next year as part of a pilot programme.

According to the company, the pod-like vehicle is fully connected and "autonomy-ready" - two factors that will allow it to integrate with in-development connected urban mobility systems around the world resulting from the digitalisation revolution.

Such technology would allow Project Vector and other such vehicles to let people "travel on demand and autonomously", while also getting them from place to place in a safer manner than today.

Its open cabin space and configurable interior seating would allow Project Vector to serve several purposes, including deliveries or trips. Such uses are slated to be explored next year in Coventry, where the project will serve as a "living laboratory for future mobility".

