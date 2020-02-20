Jaguar Land Rover's 'autonomy-ready' EV could hit streets as soon as 2021

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled Project Vector , a 4m-long electric concept vehicle designed to autonomously transport people, goods and services around the urban mobility networks of the future.

As the urban public turns more frequently towards shared mobility options as a means of daily transportation as traffic thickens in the wake of increasing populations and the environmental crisis worsens as a result, Project Vector is the latest project under Jaguar Land Rover's "Destination Zero" mission.

Destination Zero refers to the company's ambition to "make societies safer and healthier, and the environment cleaner" by "achieving a future of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion - through its products, services and across its facilities."