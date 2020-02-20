New Models

When a regular Bentley just won’t do, try 400,000 stitches

Continental GT Convertible Mulliner is the brand's ultimate luxury drop-top

20 February 2020
The Continental GT Convertible Mulliner is the Bentley with the most bling.
When a regular Bentley just isn’t special enough, Mulliner saves the day.

As the British luxury sportscar brand’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner has crafted some of the most individual Bentleys. It’s able to satisfy the whims of Bentley's most discerning customers by crafting bespoke features for its cars.

It’s now created the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family with a special drop-top version and it’s really gone to town. For starters, nearly 400,000 stitches are used to embroider the diamond-on-diamond quilting in the sumptuous cabin of the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, a process that took 18 months to develop.

Not impressed?

Maybe the contrast diamond milled technical finish on the centre console will pique your interest, as might the brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes. The theme carries over from the physical to the digital, with the gauges of the LED instrument panel using pixels to create the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

Attention to detail. That diamond quilting on the seats and doors took 400,000 stitches and 18 months to develop.
The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.

Mood lighting with seven different themes illuminates the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible’s interior, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.

If none of the standard 61 colours tickle your fancy, you can commission Bentley’s artisan paint specialists to colour-match to any item or sample.

Audiophiles are catered for by a top of the range 2,200-watt Naim audio system with 18 speakers and two Active Bass transducers.

The car’s exterior plumage is enhanced by a new double diamond grille with bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents, with a silver on black diamond theme.

No mechanical changes have been made, but it hardly needed any tweaking. The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available in two versions: seriously fast and even faster. The 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 318km/h, and the 6.0-litre W12 twin turbo is good for 3.8 seconds and 333km/h.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will make its global debut at next month’s Geneva motor show. There’s no word yet on whether it's coming to SA.

