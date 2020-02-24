New Models

LOCAL LAUNCH

Special edition F-Pace Jaguar Chequered Flag lands in SA

Taking inspiration from Jaguar’s racing heritage, the luxury SUV offers vamped- up exterior styling and a starting price of just over R1m

24 February 2020 - 14:22 By Motoring Reporter
Three engine versions of the F-Pace Chequered flag are available, starting at R1,030,500.
Image: supplied

Jaguar’s F-Pace SUV is now offered in SA as a feature-rich Chequered Flag special edition.

The luxury SUV takes cues from Jaguar’s racing heritage, with a vamped-up exterior that includes sport front bumper and striking gloss black detailing on the front grille, door cladding, side vents and roof rails. Wheels are 19-inch five split-spokes, also finished in gloss black.

Inside, the cabin blends upmarket materials and specially crafted finishes, with features including perforated leather seat upholstery, meshed aluminium detailing and unique Chequered Flag treadplates.

Mod cons are plentiful and include Apple CarPlay, Touch Pro Navigation Pack, Meridian sound system, a digital instrument panel, infotainment system, and 10-way electric front seats.

A range of 2.0-litre all-wheel drive powertrains are available with the Chequered Flag, beginning with a performance-focused 184kW 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine which has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds and a 217km/h top speed.

There's also a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two different outputs: either 132kW or 177kW, both also with all-wheel drive. The 132kW version accelerates to 100km/h in a claimed 9 seconds and a 208km/h top speed, while the 177kW derivative is good for 7.2 seconds and 217km/h respectively.

The Chequered Flag is available in Yulong White, Santorini Black and in the newly introduced Eiger Grey colour.

Prices

Jaguar F-PACE Chequered Flag 2.0 132kW AWD diesel - R1,030,500

Jaguar F-PACE Chequered Flag 2.0 177kW AWD diesel  - R1,117,300

Jaguar F-PACE Chequered Flag 2.0 184kW AWD petrol - R1,125,200

Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax.

All Jaguar vehicles come standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.

