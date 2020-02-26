Mercedes-AMG reveals fiery new 2020 GLA 45

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the latest generation of its Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ has been outfitted with the brand's 2.0-litre turbo engine - an engine the company claims is "currently the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production".

After the first-generation GLA 45 was introduced to the world back in 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday that it's time to launch the second generation of the hot crossover. This time, the model is equipped with the brand's powerful four-cylinder turbo engine.

With this powertrain the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can generate 310kW and 500Nm of torque, which is distributed to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. In 4.4-seconds, the base version (285kW and 480Nm) can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h and continue on to a top speed of 250km/h, while the more potent S-Model can reach 100km/h in 4.3-seconds and a maximum speed of 270km/h.