Mercedes-AMG reveals fiery new 2020 GLA 45
Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the latest generation of its Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ has been outfitted with the brand's 2.0-litre turbo engine - an engine the company claims is "currently the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production".
After the first-generation GLA 45 was introduced to the world back in 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced on Wednesday that it's time to launch the second generation of the hot crossover. This time, the model is equipped with the brand's powerful four-cylinder turbo engine.
With this powertrain the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can generate 310kW and 500Nm of torque, which is distributed to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. In 4.4-seconds, the base version (285kW and 480Nm) can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h and continue on to a top speed of 250km/h, while the more potent S-Model can reach 100km/h in 4.3-seconds and a maximum speed of 270km/h.
One new feature which makes a substantial contribution to the car's enhanced performance is the active, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This system offers selective power distribution to the wheels on the rear axle via AMG Torque Control.
This means that the power is distributed to the left and right rear wheels flexibly and at different ratios, according to the given driving situation – resulting in optimum traction, whatever the road surface conditions. It's made possible by a redesigned rear axle differential featuring two multi-disc clutches, which selectively provide the flow of power to each individual rear wheel.
Compared with the first generation, all suspension components have been revised to provide a more comfortable driving and riding experience that's easier to control, even at high speeds. Six AMG drive programmes optimise the vehicle's functionality during various weather conditions, while also offering owners different levels of sport driving experiences.
On the inside, the MBUX infotainment system "creates a close, personal alliance between man and machine", while the luxurious upholsteries and trim finishes give the owner and rider a comfortable interior space that is also chic.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ will be unveiled to the press on March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show, where it will later be on display for the public to see from March 5 to 15.