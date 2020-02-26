Volkswagen's new Touareg R launched with 340kW of muscle power

A new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain and a Porsche-sourced 3.0-litre, turbo V6 petrol engine have been stuffed inside Volkswagen’s flagship SUV to create the Touareg R.

Due on sale in Europe midyear and set to debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show, the Touareg R will thump out 340kW of power and can be driven as a pure electric car at up to 140km/h.

It’s essentially the same powertrain Porsche runs in the Cayenne E-Hybrid PHEV, with a combination of a 250kW petrol engine and a 100kW electric motor.

Its lithium-ion battery sits beneath the luggage floor and carries 14.1kWh of energy, delivering a heavy SUV that is capable of 44km of pure electric-car running.

On the flipside of its performance curve, it’s good for 700Nm of torque, enough to tow up to 3.5 tonne, and is the first plug-in hybrid SUV to come with trailer-assist technology for semi-automated reversing, even in pure electric mode.