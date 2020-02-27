2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a power boost

Mitsubishi has answered the call for more power in its Eclipse Cross range by launching a new turbocharged derivative in SA.

Priced at just under R460,000, the 1.5 Turbo two-wheel drive becomes the new flagship of the midsized SUV crossover family that was launched here a year ago and lines up alongside the 2.0l normally aspirated two-wheel and four-wheel drive models.

The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine makes the same 110kW power output as the normally aspirated 2.0 but its 250Nm of torque is a substantial improvement over the 2.0l’s 198Nm. The turbo engine should provide a much punchier driving experience, especially in the thin air of high altitude.

Variable valve timing helps to ensure gutsy power delivery across the rev range, and all 250Nm is on tap from 2,000 to 3,500rpm.