The new Volkswagen Golf GTI is here

Volkswagen on Thursday took the wraps off its new eighth-generation Golf GTI, ahead of the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. Evolutionary rather than revolutionary (especially in terms of looks, we think), it is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged direct-injection engine (the “EA888 evo4") that churns outs 180kW and a reasonably healthy 370Nm worth of torque.

Volkswagen hasn't released any official performance figures, but expect the new GTI to be snappy. A six-speed manual transmission is standard (hallelujah), but we're sure most customers will spec the new optional seven-speed fly-by-wire dual clutch gearbox (DSG).