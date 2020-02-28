Scorpio gets more power and features

Mahindra’s Scorpio SUV has been upgraded with more power and an enhanced infotainment system in SA.

The keenly-priced seven-seater imported from India adopts a more powerful new 2.2l mHawk turbo diesel engine, boosting power from 88kW to 103kW, with torque rising from 280Nm to 320Nm.

The Scorpio S11 is available in rear-wheel drive and 4x4 versions, with the latter featuring a shift-on-the-fly system to electronically shift between 4x2 and 4x4 modes, and both derivatives are paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

In the interior, Mahindra has added its new-generation seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity and satellite navigation. The infotainment screen also incorporates a reversing camera.

The upgraded Scorpio S11 now also features a leather-trimmed steering wheel, which also includes remote controls for the infotainment, voice command and cruise control systems.

The Mahindra Scorpio was launched here in 2016 as the SUV version of the Pik Up bakkie range, and is built on the same rugged ladder frame chassis with a 180mm ground clearance.

Pricing:

Mahindra Scorpio S11 6-speed 4x2 — R329,999

Mahindra Scorpio S11 6-speed 4x4 — R349,999

Includes four-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.