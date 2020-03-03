Porsche unveils rapid new 911 Turbo S

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which is why Porsche pulled the wraps from its new 911 Turbo S on Tuesday.

Powered by a 478kW/800Nm 3.8-litre six-cylinder boxer engine and available as a coupé and cabriolet, this newcomer is the quickest of the current 992 range, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.7 seconds and 200km/h coming up in a mere 8.9 seconds. With your foot flat and on a long enough road you'll be able to reach a top speed of 330km/h.

To help keep it stuck to the asphalt, Porsche has widened the car's track. Compared to its predecessor the body is now 45mm wider above the front axle and 20mm wider above the rear axle.

Adaptive aerodynamics have been carried over and improved upon, thanks to the addition of controlled cooling air flaps at the front, as well as a larger rear wing designed to produce even more downforce. For the first time the Turbo S now ships standard with tyres in two different sizes: 20-inch tyres at the front and 21-inch tyres at the rear. Porsche says this improves the car's handling and nimbleness.