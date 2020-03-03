New Models

Slick and glossy Hyundai Prophecy EV concept does without a steering wheel

03 March 2020 - 20:42 By AFP Relaxnews
Hyundai's Prophecy concept EV, a model representative of the brand's electrified future.
Hyundai's Prophecy concept EV, a model representative of the brand's electrified future.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai has given the Prophecy EV a digital premiere after its Geneva Motor Show debut was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Supposedly, Hyundai has cars without steering wheels in mind for their future - a notion that was revealed on Monday when the company detailed the Prophecy EV concept. The model represents the brand's "future vision" by embodying its "sensuous sportiness" and "optimistic futurism" design philosophies.

Though the model has a strikingly smooth, inky black exterior accentuated by just a few subtle contours, the inside is home to the most eye-catching feature of the model: a joystick steering system.

The designers opted for this form of control to offer owners "more expansive views and ergonomic seating".

Capitalising on the fact that the premiere of this model was converted into a digital event due to the spread of the coronavirus, Hyundai specially announced that the air inside the model "continuously refreshed thanks to integrated clean-air technology".

The reveal of this model was accompanied by a presentation outlining Hyundai's electrification strategy: 44 electrified vehicles are expected to make up part of the company's product lineup by 2025. Already by the end of this year, more than 75% of Hyundai's European lineup will be electrified.

Though the coronavirus risk leaves Hyundai's public audience without an opportunity to see the Prophecy concept in person, it's sure to be showcased at another event later this year once the risk has subsided.

READ MORE:

Super-exclusive and hyper-expensive: meet the Pininfarina Battista

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Anniversario has made its world premiere; only five units of the model will be built, each of which will start from ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Porsche unveils rapid new 911 Turbo S

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which is why Porsche pulled the wraps from tis new 911 Turbo S on ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Peugeot 208 voted 2020 European Car of the Year

Three years after the success of the 3008, Peugeot has again won the prestigious European Car of the Year with its new 208.
Motoring
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest news
  2. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  3. REVIEW | Budget-busting 2020 Haval H2 is a compelling buy Reviews
  4. PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons? news
  5. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X