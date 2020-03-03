Slick and glossy Hyundai Prophecy EV concept does without a steering wheel

Hyundai has given the Prophecy EV a digital premiere after its Geneva Motor Show debut was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Supposedly, Hyundai has cars without steering wheels in mind for their future - a notion that was revealed on Monday when the company detailed the Prophecy EV concept. The model represents the brand's "future vision" by embodying its "sensuous sportiness" and "optimistic futurism" design philosophies.

Though the model has a strikingly smooth, inky black exterior accentuated by just a few subtle contours, the inside is home to the most eye-catching feature of the model: a joystick steering system.

The designers opted for this form of control to offer owners "more expansive views and ergonomic seating".