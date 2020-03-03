Super-exclusive and hyper-expensive: meet the Pininfarina Battista

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Anniversario has made its world premiere. Only five units of the model will be built, each of which will start from €2.6m (roughly R45.2m).

As if the Pininfarina Battista wasn't sufficiently exclusive (only 150 will be built) or expensive (pricing starts around R34.3m) for luxury car collectors, the Italian brand announced on Monday that a special edition version of the electric hyper GT will be launched to celebrate the company's 90-year anniversary.

Only five units of the Battista Anniversario will be made, each featuring a "unique heritage-inspired design theme" and a smattering of performance enhancements, despite most technical components beneath the body being the same as the standard Battista hypercar, like the 1417kW-generating powertrain.