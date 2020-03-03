New Models

Super-exclusive and hyper-expensive: meet the Pininfarina Battista

03 March 2020 - 16:25 By AFP Relaxnews
Automobili Pininfarina has announced the Battista Anniversario, a special-edition version of the electric Battista GT.
Automobili Pininfarina has announced the Battista Anniversario, a special-edition version of the electric Battista GT.
Image: Supplied

Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Anniversario has made its world premiere. Only five units of the model will be built, each of which will start from €2.6m (roughly R45.2m).

As if the Pininfarina Battista wasn't sufficiently exclusive (only 150 will be built) or expensive (pricing starts around R34.3m) for luxury car collectors, the Italian brand announced on Monday that a special edition version of the electric hyper GT will be launched to celebrate the company's 90-year anniversary.

Only five units of the Battista Anniversario will be made, each featuring a "unique heritage-inspired design theme" and a smattering of performance enhancements, despite most technical components beneath the body being the same as the standard Battista hypercar, like the 1417kW-generating powertrain.

The wheels are one such component that has been upgraded. Vehicle weight is reduced by 10kg - thanks to the newly designed set made of forged aluminum, which ultimately increases the driving dynamics of the model. These, complete with performance-grade tires, are finished with a new set of rims, allowing the vehicle to reach a top speed of 350km/h.

The Furiosa package is installed as standard on the Battista Anniversario, bringing the model a refreshed carbon-fibre front splitter, rear diffuser and side blades - all of which work together to increase downforce and therefore vehicle stability.

On the inside, owners will be able to enjoy a series of bespoke design elements, like seats with "sustainably crafted" leather and Alcantara upholstery, an engraved chassis plate and special-edition door plaques.

Both the standard Battista and the Battista Anniversario will go into production by the end of this year. They will have starting prices of around €2m (roughly R34.3m) and €2.6m (roughly R45.2m) respectively.

READ MORE:

Porsche unveils rapid new 911 Turbo S

The 2020 Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which is why Porsche pulled the wraps from tis new 911 Turbo S on ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Peugeot 208 voted 2020 European Car of the Year

Three years after the success of the 3008, Peugeot has again won the prestigious European Car of the Year with its new 208.
Motoring
10 hours ago

WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest

Disaster struck the inaugural Emerald Speed Fest on Sunday when racing driver Stuart White had a major accident in his Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest news
  2. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  3. REVIEW | Budget-busting 2020 Haval H2 is a compelling buy Reviews
  4. PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons? news
  5. Hyundai shuts down factory after worker tests positive for coronavirus news

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X