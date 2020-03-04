Bentley unveils exclusive new Mulliner Bacalar two-seater

In the wake of the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Bentley has presented a spectacular and luxurious two-seater. Only 12 examples of the new Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, which takes its name from a Mexican resort town, will be built.

The Mulliner Bacalar features a roofless barchetta design, with lines directly inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept, which was unveiled for the centenary of the brand in 2019. The manufacturer has also opted for imposing 22-inch wheels and integrated many extraordinary materials, such as 5,000-year-old precious wood, into the interior.

Under the hood, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar has a six-litre W12 TSI engine, the same one that equips the brand's Continental GT, but in a more powerful version that delivers 491kW.