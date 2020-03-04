Bentley unveils exclusive new Mulliner Bacalar two-seater
In the wake of the cancellation of the Geneva International Motor Show, in response to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Bentley has presented a spectacular and luxurious two-seater. Only 12 examples of the new Bentley Mulliner Bacalar, which takes its name from a Mexican resort town, will be built.
The Mulliner Bacalar features a roofless barchetta design, with lines directly inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept, which was unveiled for the centenary of the brand in 2019. The manufacturer has also opted for imposing 22-inch wheels and integrated many extraordinary materials, such as 5,000-year-old precious wood, into the interior.
Under the hood, the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar has a six-litre W12 TSI engine, the same one that equips the brand's Continental GT, but in a more powerful version that delivers 491kW.
Bentley guarantees that each of the 12 cars will be handcrafted by its Bespoke department, which will devote enormous amounts of time to individual details. For example, the manufacturer points out that each seat in the new automobile will require no less than 148,199 stitches.
Not surprisingly, all this effort comes at a cost. The price of the new automobile has not been officially disclosed, but the BBC has reported that it will be £1.5m (about R29,5m).
This is the first two-seater to be produced by the British manufacturer since the 1930s.