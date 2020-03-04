Ford's much-loved Transit cargo van embarks on new electric journey

On Tuesday, Ford announced that its 2022 Transit cargo van will be filing in alongside the Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 pickup after it gets the first electrified powertrain in the model's history.

After introducing an all-electric SUV and pickup truck last year, Ford announced that it would be adding a fully-electric version of the Transit to the vehicle portfolio as well.

This zero-emissions cargo van will be outfitted with smart technologies to help businesses be better connected with their drivers and track their journeys. Integrated driver assist systems will increase vehicle operator confidence while also reducing the likelihood or severity of collisions.

As a model designed for commercial use, the electric Transit will be available in several different configurations including cargo van, cutaway and chassis cab options. Three different roof heights and body lengths will be available.

More details about the cargo van will be revealed at a later date.

The all-electric Ford Transit is expected to launch in the US and in Canada next year with a 2022 model year designation.