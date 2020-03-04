New Models

Volkswagen previews all-electric ID.4 SUV

04 March 2020 - 14:32 By AFP Relaxnews
Volkswagen outlines that the ID.4 will have a range up to 500km.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has published teaser images of its very first all-electric SUV, now confirmed to be named the ID.4, glimpsed in its most revealing camouflage yet.

In addition to confirming the name of the brand's first fully-electric SUV, Volkswagen published the most revealing images yet of the ID.4 and detailed a few of its performance specs.

Like the ID.3, this model will be built upon the brand's dedicated EV-oriented MEB drive platform. Depending on which drive package an owner selects, the range could reach up to 500km on a single charge.

At launch, the ID.4 will only be available with rear-wheel drive; however, all-wheel drive will be available for the model at a later date.

For Volkswagen, the launches of this SUV and the ID.3 represent a significant step forward in accomplishing its goal to reduce its CO2-emissions by a third in about five years and to be completely carbon-neutral by 2050. Complementing these vehicles on this mission are those with hybrid drivetrains like that of the recently refreshed Touareg and Golf GTE.

Despite the launch of the production iteration of the ID Crozz being delayed, this new model is slated to launch this year. Its official reveal, while originally scheduled for the New York Auto Show, will likely take place a few months later at the Detroit Motor Show. When it goes on sale, the ID.4 will be available for purchase in China, Europe and the US.

