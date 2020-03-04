Volkswagen previews all-electric ID.4 SUV

Volkswagen has published teaser images of its very first all-electric SUV, now confirmed to be named the ID.4, glimpsed in its most revealing camouflage yet.

In addition to confirming the name of the brand's first fully-electric SUV, Volkswagen published the most revealing images yet of the ID.4 and detailed a few of its performance specs.

Like the ID.3, this model will be built upon the brand's dedicated EV-oriented MEB drive platform. Depending on which drive package an owner selects, the range could reach up to 500km on a single charge.