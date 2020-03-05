New 2020 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has a hunger for curvier roads

Both the increased amount of downforce generated by a new aerodynamic configuration and the reduction in overall vehicle weight work to improve the model's agility. New high-performance tyres ensure a strong connection is made between the car and road, even when the model soars to its claimed top speed of 350km/h thanks to its 1,193kW W16 engine.

According to the company, the chassis and suspension have been specially tuned to be “uncompromising on winding roads - without any detrimental effect on comfort”. Along with these revised components which give owners an incredibly high-performance driving experience, a new Sport+ driver mode has been designed to elevate that experience even more by allowing drivers to quickly shift between going straight, making sharp turns and drifting.

Production of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport will begin during the second half of this year. Only 60 units will be made, each of which will have a starting price of €3 million, or about R50,677,968.