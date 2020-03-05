New McLaren 765LT designed to deliver maximum driver engagement

I wouldn’t blame you for becoming a bit apathetic when it comes to yet another McLaren. The company promised to launch a new model every year and they’ve kept to their promise, meaning we seem to get one new Mac after another.

The Speedtail is something different, the Elva a bit unnecessary perhaps. Both are currently in production, as is the GT and the 620R, a road version of the GT4 race car.

Now there’s the 765LT, which had its reveal this week. We were given access to it at a preview in London last month and not surprisingly the question of whether we need an LT (long tail) version of the 720S came up very early on in discussions.

McLaren will produce 765 models, with the first expected to reach customers in September 2020. And it seems there is genuine interest. Chatting with vehicle line director for the Super Series models, Andreas Bareis, he told us that as soon as the 720S was launched, customers started asking whether there would be an LT, a lighter, even more performance focused model. They want it and so McLaren has built it, it’s as simple as that really.