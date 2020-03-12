New Models

New Hyundai Elantra will debut 'Parametric Dynamics' design language

12 March 2020 - 08:57 By AFP Relaxnews
The exterior of Hyundai's 2021 Elantra.
Image: Supplied

Ahead of its world premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday, Hyundai has previewed the seventh-generation Elantra compact sedan with a pair of design sketches and a shadowy, 45-second clip of the model.

The compact sedan is the brand's best-selling car. It's been around for 30 years and, for the 2021 model year, will debut the company's new “Parametric Dynamics” design theme. The most representative elements of this philosophy found on the model's body are the “three lines [that] meet at one point”.

This iteration of the Elantra has been built on a new platform that gives it longer, lower, wider and overall sportier proportions.

The interior is described by the company as an “Immersive Cocoon”, which has been designed to enhance the driver experience and keep owners connected with the digital world.

