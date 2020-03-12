New special edition Jaguar F-Pace touches down in SA

Jaguar’s F-Pace SUV is now offered as a feature-rich Chequered Flag special edition in SA.

The luxury SUV takes cues from Jaguar’s racing heritage, with a vamped-up exterior that includes sport front bumper and striking gloss black detailing on the front grille, door cladding, side vents and roof rails. Wheels are 19-inch five split-spokes, also finished in gloss black.

Inside, the cabin blends upmarket materials and specially crafted finishes, with features including perforated leather seat upholstery, meshed aluminium detailing and unique Chequered Flag treadplates.

Mod cons are plentiful and include Apple Carplay, Touch Pro Navigation Pack, Meridian sound system, a digital instrument panel, infotainment system, and 10-way electric front seats.

A range of 2.0l all-wheel drive power trains are available with the Chequered Flag, beginning with a performance-focused 184kW 2.0l Ingenium petrol engine, which has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint in 7.0 seconds and a 217km/h top speed.

There’s also a 2.0l diesel engine in two outputs: either 132kW or 177kW, both with all-wheel drive. The 132kW version accelerates to 100km/h in a claimed 9 sec and a 208km/h top speed, while the 177kW derivative is good for 7.2 sec and 217km/h respectively.

The Chequered Flag is available in Yulong White, Santorini Black and in the newly introduced Eiger Grey colour.

Prices

Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 132kW AWD diesel — R1,030,500

Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 177kW AWD diesel — R1,117,300

Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag 2.0 184kW AWD petrol — R1,125,200

• Prices include VAT but exclude CO 2 tax.

All Jaguar vehicles come standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.