Volkswagen unveils revamped Caddy

The Caddy is essentially the Swiss Army knife of Volkswagen’s vehicle lineup. It has served as a family multipurpose vehicle (MPV) and van of which more than 3-million units have been sold worldwide.

Now VW has unveiled its fifth-generation Caddy, and every detail from the ground up is new, starting with a design that looks less utilitarian than before.

The vehicle is a huge leap forward, says the German carmaker, and its smarter new design comes with more interior space, high-end technologies and driver-assistance systems.

Built on the same MQB platform as the new, eighth-generation Golf, the 2020 Caddy sports a more dynamic and streamlined shape and is longer, lower and wider than its predecessor. Front and rear LED lights, and wheels up to 18 inches in size further diminish the “blue collar” look even though the tall roof is still unmistakably panel van-inspired.

VW calls the newcomer a “smartphone on wheels” due to its networked infotainment and digitalised control systems.