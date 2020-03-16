New Models

Land Rover announces pricing for new Defender in SA

16 March 2020 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
The new Land Rover Defender.
Land Rover SA on Monday revealed pricing for the new Defender 110, set for local launch in June, and opened order books for the short-wheelbase 90 body design, due for arrival later in 2020.

Since its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019, Land Rover SA has experienced remarkable interest in the new 4x4. More than 12,000 South Africans have configured a vehicle on the Land Rover website and more than half of those chose one of the four accessory packs. 

The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs give the new Defender a range of distinct personalities. For the Defender 110, the pack, which includes a bright rear scuff plate, an integrated air compressor, portable rinse system, a seat backpack and a spare wheel cover, has been the most popular choice among configurations that included an accessory pack in SA.

The 110 and 90 body designs will initially be available with a range of efficient yet powerful engines, including a D240 diesel and a P300 petrol. The range-topping model at launch will be a P400 straight-six petrol, with mild-hybrid (MHEV) engine technology.

Trim levels for both bodies comprise top-of-the-range Defender X models, as well as Standard, S, SE, HSE specification packs. An exclusive First Edition model features a unique specification and will be available throughout the first year of production.

The iconic 4x4 embraces 21st-century technologies and introduces Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment, which features an intuitive interface and backup battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

New Defender 90 Pricing (including VAT, excluding CO2)

Defender 90 177kW D240 Standard: R 948,000

Defender 90 177kW D240 S: R996,500

Defender 90 177kW D240 SE: R1,060,200

Defender 90 177kW D240 HSE: R1,156,600

Defender 90 177kW D240 First Edition: R1,142,200

Defender 90 221kW P300 Standard: R948,000

Defender 90 221kW P300 S: R996,500

Defender 90 221kW P300 SE: R1,060,200

Defender 90 221kW P300 HSE: R1,156,600

Defender 90 294kW P400 Standard: R1,078,400

Defender 90 294kW P400 S: R1,113,800

Defender 90 294kW P400 SE: R1,172,500

Defender 90 294kW P400 HSE: R1,268,900

Defender 90 294kW P400 First Edition: R1,254,500

Defender 90 294kW P400 X: R1,486,700

New Defender 110 Pricing (including VAT, excluding CO2)

Defender 110 177kW D240 Standard: R999,000

Defender 110 177kW D240 S: R1,042,800

Defender 110 177kW D240 SE: R1,099,500

Defender 110 177kW D240 HSE: R1,198,700

Defender 110 177kW D240 First Edition: R1,199,500

Defender 110 221kW P300 Standard: R999,000

Defender 110 221kW P300 S: R1,042,800

Defender 110 221kW P300 SE: R1,099,500

Defender 110 221kW P300 HSE: R1,198,700

Defender 110 294kW P400 Standard: R1,129,400

Defender 110 294kW P400 S: R1,164,800

Defender 110 294kW P400 SE: R1,224,300

Defender 110 294kW P400 HSE: R1,320,700

Defender 110 294kW P400 First Edition: R1,310,400

Defender 110 294kW P400 X: R1,498,400

