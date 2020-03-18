Five things you need to know about the new Suzuki S-Presso

Suzuki South Africa on Wednesday evening launched its all-new S-Presso, an entry-level budget car designed to take the fight to the likes of the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid.

Here are a few things you should know about it.

1. It has a small but frugal engine

Powering the S-Presso is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 50kW and 90Nm worth of torque - not much in this day and age, but luckily this little Suzuki doesn't weigh very much: 750kg to be precise.

The upside to all of this is pretty decent fuel consumption. Suzuki SA claims it sips just 4.9l/100km. This means that you should be able to squeeze just over 500km worth of range from the car's 27-litre tank.

Transmission-wise, you can choose between a five-speed manual or automated manual.