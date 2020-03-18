New Models

Five things you need to know about the new Suzuki S-Presso

18 March 2020 - 20:31 By Motoring Reporter
The new Suzuki S-Presso.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki South Africa on Wednesday evening launched its all-new S-Presso, an entry-level budget car designed to take the fight to the likes of the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid.

Here are a few things you should know about it.

1. It has a small but frugal engine

Powering the S-Presso is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 50kW and 90Nm worth of torque - not much in this day and age, but luckily this little Suzuki doesn't weigh very much: 750kg to be precise.

The upside to all of this is pretty decent fuel consumption. Suzuki SA claims it sips just 4.9l/100km. This means that you should be able to squeeze just over 500km worth of range from the car's 27-litre tank.

Transmission-wise, you can choose between a five-speed manual or automated manual. 

The S-Presso's 1.0-litre engine promises good fuel economy.
2. It comes in three colours

From launch the S-Presso is available in three shades of paint: Fizzle Orange, Starry Blue and Fire Red. Exterior styling options include a roof spoiler, grille garnish plus front and rear skid plates. All models sport 180mm of ground clearance. 

As budget cars go, we think the S-Presso is quite a handsome little thing - it certainly looks a lot better proportioned than the gawky Renault Kwid and Datsun Go.

3. Infotainment is where it's at

To appeal to younger buyers, the S-Presso comes fitted (except in the entry-level GL MT model) with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It's also linked to a reversing camera to help you squeeze in and out of tight city parking spaces.

Other goodies include a USB port, 12-volt charging socket and electric windows, as well as air conditioning. Boot capacity is a claimed 239 litres.

All models except the GL MT come standard with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
4. It hasn't been crash tested

Unlike its rivals the Datsun Go and Renault Kwid, the Suzuki S-Presso has not been crash tested by the experts over at Global NCAP. This means that we are unable to tell you how this car performs in the unfortunate event of an accident.

Be this as it may, the S-Presso does come fitted with ABS brakes (with EBD), as well as dual front airbags as standard.

5. It's competitively priced

Starting off the S-Presso range is the entry-level GL MT (manual transmission) model that costs R134,900. It forgoes the infotainment system (you can install your own radio should you wish) but does get electric windows, air conditioning and rear parking sensors. 

Next up is the GL+ MT and AMT (automated manual) that sell for R139,900 and R152,900 respectively. Both models up the ante with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth and reverse camera. 

The S-Edition MT (R147,900) and AMT (R160,900) top the S-Presso range and offer a full suite of cosmetic exterior upgrades, including wheel and side body cladding, upper grille garnish and front and rear skid plates. Inside you'll find silver decorative strips on the centre console, around the air vents and along the door cards.

No matter which model you pick, all are sold with a five-year/200,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000 km service plan, plus one year of free insurance. 

The S-Presso comes in three bold colours, including Fizzle Orange.
