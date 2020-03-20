Kia reveals its new fourth-generation Sorento

Covid-19 may be wreaking global havoc but it hasn't stopped Kia from pulling the wraps off its new fourth-generation Sorento SUV.

A collaborative design effort between all three studios within the marque's worldwide design network (Korea, Europe and North America), this striking SUV comes out swinging with an exterior that will have no trouble attracting the world's attention.

Trading the rounded shapes of its predecessor for much sharper lines and creases, the new Sorento makes a strong statement up front with its ultra-wide 'Tiger Nose' grille and headlamps fitted with all-new ‘Tiger Eyeline’ LED daytime running lights. Around back you'll find that characteristically wide D-pillar as well as new vertical tail lamps that wrap around the side of the body (a stylistic nod to the Telluride available to the US market).

Local specifications are yet to be released but we can tell you that in Europe the new Sorento will be available with a choice of 10 paint finishes as well as the option of 17-, 18-, 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels. Although the latter might not work well in cities like Johannesburg.

As can be expected the latest Sorento has grown in size and stature compared to the outgoing model. Get out your handy pocket measuring tape (we all know you carry one) and you will see that it is 10mm wider, 10mm taller and 10mm longer that the old third-generation model. This increase in length has been built into the wheelbase allowing for improved passenger comfort. Kia also shortened the car's front and rear overhangs, which not only disguises this extra length but makes the new Sorento appear more sporting.