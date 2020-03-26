Volkswagen creates an electrifying hippie bus for a new era

Restomods are classic cars that are updated with modern mechanicals and features, as a counterpoint to the vogue of keeping old cars as original as possible.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced what could be a very appealing restomod by converting a first-generation T1 kombi (known in Germany as the Bulli) with today’s technology, which includes running on battery power.

It’s taken an original 1966 split-window hippie bus and whipped out its wheezer of a 32kW petrol engine, replacing it with a much gutsier and cleaner 61kW electric motor.

With a maximum torque of 212Nm versus the original’s 102Nm, the electric version is able to cruise up hills without attracting dead flies on the rear windscreen like its progenitor did, and top speed has increased from 105km/h to a much more useful 130km/h.

This particular example is a rare T1 Samba Bus which had additional windows in the roof.

Called the e-BULLI, it’s not just a one-off nod to the flower power generation, a misty-eyed look at what a silent and nonpolluting bus might have been like back in the days of Woodstock.

It’s a vehicle that will be available to buy from VW partner eClassics in Germany, which plans to offer T1 conversions and T1 complete vehicles in the style of the new e-BULLI.

It’s the same company that last year unveiled an original VW Beetle that had been turned into an electric vehicle.