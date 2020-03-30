Five things to know about the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now available in South Africa. In concept a four-door version of the current 2 Series Coupe you know and probably love, here are five things you should know about it.

1. More space while you race

The USP of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is its more spacious cabin. Those seated in the back will enjoy 33mm extra knee-room over the regular two-door 2 Series Coupe. Seat height has also been increased by 12mm. Boot space has grown to 430 litres (an extra 40 litres) and can be expanded further by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.