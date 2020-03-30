Five things to know about the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now available in South Africa. In concept a four-door version of the current 2 Series Coupe you know and probably love, here are five things you should know about it.
1. More space while you race
The USP of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is its more spacious cabin. Those seated in the back will enjoy 33mm extra knee-room over the regular two-door 2 Series Coupe. Seat height has also been increased by 12mm. Boot space has grown to 430 litres (an extra 40 litres) and can be expanded further by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.
As a side note, you might find it interesting to know that despite what its name might suggest, the 2 Series Gran Coupe actually has much more in common with the 1 Series hatchback.
It not only shares the same suspension and dashboard as the 1 Series, but also features a similar transverse-engine, front-wheel-drive layout. Well, except for the the M235i xDrive, which is all-wheel-drive.
2. Three powertrains to propel you
One diesel and two petrol engines are available at launch:
- a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol with 103kW/220Nm in the entry-level 218i;
- a 140kW/400Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit in the 220d; and
- a punchy 225kW/450Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol in the M235i xDrive.
BMW claims that the latter will reach 100km/h from rest in just 4.9 seconds (4.8 seconds with the M Performance package) en route to a limited top speed of 250km/h.
In the 218i, the engine’s power is relayed as standard via the seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. Further improvements have been made to the shift comfort and acoustic properties of both the eight-speed Steptronic transmission fitted in the oil-burning 220d and the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission in the M235i xDrive.
3. A choice of equipment lines
Individualisation is key in 2020. This is why BMW is offering its new 2 Series Gran Coupe in a choice of aesthetic flavours: Basic, Sport Line and M Sport. Those wanting the ultimate in standout exclusivity can go one better and pick the M235i xDrive.
Sport Line cars bring applications in high-gloss black and window graphic surrounds in BMW individual high-gloss shadow line.
The M Sport model takes owners a step closer stylistically to the flagship BMW M235i xDrive, courtesy of a front apron with specially sculpted air intakes and high-gloss black trim elements, kidney grille bars in aluminium satinated and a BMW M rear apron in dark shadow. It also shares the M Sport steering wheel and standard-fit sports seats with Trigon/Sensatec covers with the range-topping model.
Exclusive styling cues and colour accents in cerium grey underscore the status of the BMW M235i xDrive as the sporting spearhead in the line-up. The M235i xDrive also has an exclusive BMW mesh-design grille, a BMW M rear apron in high-gloss black and a BMW M rear spoiler in the body colour on the tailgate.
Standard specification for the M235i xDrive also includes BMW xDrive all-wheel drive, a mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, M Sport steering and M Sport brakes. The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission is equipped with a Launch Control mode.
4. Suspension matters
BMW claims that its standard suspension is more than capable, but customers looking for an even sharper driving experience can specify the optional M Sport suspension system that offers a 10mm reduction in ride height.
Alternatively they can also tick the box for the more advanced Adaptive suspension system that here ups the ante with Variable Damper Control (VDC). In this particular application it lets the driver choose from two different damper response settings. The Driving Experience Control switch can be used to select either Comfort for better ride comfort across poor road surfaces or Sport for sharper handling at the limit.
5. How much you'll have to pay
Pricing for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is as follows:
218i - from R515,000;
220d - from R595,000; and
M235i xDrive - from R725,000
(all including VAT, excluding CO2 tax).