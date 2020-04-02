New Models

Toyota Fortuner gets Epic

Popular SUV also sees V6 and manual transmission models dropped from the line-up

02 April 2020 - 18:03 By Timeslive Reporter
The Toyota Fortuner Epic is characterised by unique exterior styling tweaks that include a standard fitment nudge bar.
Image: Supplied

The Toyota Fortuner is a name that needs no introduction. Built on the rock-steady foundation of its Hilux stablemate, this 7-seater SUV has proven that its blend of style, off-road competency and people-hauling ability, perfectly suits the South African lifestyle. For 2020, Toyota has bestowed the revered Fortuner with a host of exterior additions and created the latest iteration – the new "Fortuner Epic".

Two variants of the Epic are on offer, both based on the 2.8l GD-6 derivatives: the "standard" Fortuner Epic and Fortuner Epic Black. As the name implies, the Epic Black utilises black accents to up the ante visually. The Epic package will be applied to 100% of Fortuner 2.8 models, thereby offering customers enhanced value.

Epic Exterior

The exterior (and utility) has been enhanced with the fitment of a branded nudge-bar and tow bar. Epic Black models feature a bi-tone design with black roof, black roof rails, black side-view mirrors and unique, all-black 18-inch alloy wheels. These high-contrast elements are exclusively combined with Glacier White paintwork on the Epic Black to create a bespoke model that is certain to make an impression on both bush and boulevard clientele. Epic variants can be had in Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Graphite Grey or Avant-Garde Bronze.

Interior Additions

A touch of class is added with metal scuff plates and Epic-branded carpet set. The usual Fortuner luxuries apply here, such as the leather interior and soft-touch dashboard trim. The interior layout remains the same as the current model, with elevated 2nd and fold-up 3rd row seating.

Standard specification includes the same 7-seater functionality, a reverse camera, cruise control plus much more.
Image: Supplied

Standard Specification

The usual array of 2.8 Fortuner specification items apply, including dual-zone climate control, smart entry and push start, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, reverse camera, TFT Multi-Information Display (MID), blue Optitron instrumentation, cruise control, steering switches, power-adjustable driver seat and power back door.

Driver-aid Systems

All Fortuner models are equipped with ABS, TRC, VSC, BAS, EBD and Hill Start Assist (HAC). The four-wheel drive models additionally feature Toyota’s A-TRAC off-road traction control logic and Downhill Assist Control (DAC), to make navigating obstacles a breeze. "On-the-fly" selectable 2WD/4WD/4WD modes further add to overlanding convenience.  

Model range and Pricing*

Fortuner 2.8 RB Epic 6AT: R660,000

Fortuner 2.8 Epic Black 6AT: R670,100

Fortuner 2.8 4X4 Epic 6AT: R729,000

Fortuner 2.8 4X4 Epic Black 6AT: R739,100

The 2.4 GD-6 and 2.7 VVTi Fortuner models continue unaltered, whereas the 4.0l V6 model has been discontinued.

The manual transmission Fortuner models have been deleted from the line-up.

All Fortuner models are sold with a 6-services/90,000 km service plan and 3-year/100,000km warranty. Customers can choose from a variety of service plan extensions at their local dealer.

