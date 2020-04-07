German tuner ABT cranks out 544kW from wild-at-heart Audis
Audi RS6-R and RS7-R are capable of 320km/h on the German autobahn
Nothing symbolises nirvana for a German speed enthusiast like a car that can swallow kegs of German beer while going 300km/h plus on the autobahn.
Add the name ABT Sportsline to that heady mix and you will learn the true definition of Teutonic passion for cars.
The latest cars to get the ABT treatment are the Audi RS6 Avant and its RS7 Sportback cousin. The German high-performance tuning company has transformed 125 Audi RS6s and 125 RS7s, each with a numbered 1-125 plaque, into the special limited edition ABT RS6-R and RS7-R.
The core of the handful and rare beasts is the ABT Power R performance upgrade, which includes special in-house developed tweaks and an exhaust system with four 102mm carbon end-pipes, weight-optimised 22-inch high performance wheels connected to a coil over suspension springs, and sports anti-roll bars.
In standard trim the Audi 4.0-litre V8 TFSI motor makes a none-too-shabby 441kW and 800Nm. Using special turbocharging and inter-coolers, ABT has hiked this to an eye-watering 544kW and 920Nm.
Both cars are claimed to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.2 sec, and optionally run to a 320km/h top speed.
The aesthetic malevolence is achieved through the use of polished carbon fibre bits and body components for an aerodynamics package which includes an ABT frontlip, grille frame, rear skirt add-on, side skirt attachments and fender inserts.
Inside, the cars are swathed in special ABT leather seat covering, a carbon/leather trimmed ABT steering wheel and badge, RS6-R logo embossed on the sports seats and floor mats, ABT entrance lights, a start-stop-switch-cap, carbon gloss shifter and special ABT dashboard inlays.
Family-owned ABT Sportsline Tuning has been primarily tuning Audi, VW and Skodas in its 58-year existence and is currently headed by Hans-jürgen Abt and his well-known brother, Christian, who also carved a name for himself racing in the DTM (German Touring Cars).