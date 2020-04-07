German tuner ABT cranks out 544kW from wild-at-heart Audis

Nothing symbolises nirvana for a German speed enthusiast like a car that can swallow kegs of German beer while going 300km/h plus on the autobahn.

Add the name ABT Sportsline to that heady mix and you will learn the true definition of Teutonic passion for cars.

The latest cars to get the ABT treatment are the Audi RS6 Avant and its RS7 Sportback cousin. The German high-performance tuning company has transformed 125 Audi RS6s and 125 RS7s, each with a numbered 1-125 plaque, into the special limited edition ABT RS6-R and RS7-R.

The core of the handful and rare beasts is the ABT Power R performance upgrade, which includes special in-house developed tweaks and an exhaust system with four 102mm carbon end-pipes, weight-optimised 22-inch high performance wheels connected to a coil over suspension springs, and sports anti-roll bars.

In standard trim the Audi 4.0-litre V8 TFSI motor makes a none-too-shabby 441kW and 800Nm. Using special turbocharging and inter-coolers, ABT has hiked this to an eye-watering 544kW and 920Nm.