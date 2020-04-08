Lexus gives four of its models a spit 'n polish for 2020
Lexus South Africa this week announced that it has upgraded four of its model offerings for 2020.
The IS, NX, RC and LS have all been treated to interior and technology tweaks to freshen up the ownership experience. Here is a list of the updates you can expect.
Lexus IS:
- Both the IS 300 Hybrid EX and the 350 F Sport now come standard with a Mark Levinson 15-speaker sound system.
- The F Sport is now equipped with LED Hi (previously LED Lo) headlamps with Adaptive High Beam (AHB).
- Both models get a rear sunshade as standard fitment, plus the option of a brand new shade of exterior paint: Manganese Luster.
Lexus NX:
- The NX F Sport and SE hybrid models both get High+ Sequential Clearance lamps as well as LED+ Sequential Rear Combination lamps and now come standard with an LED Adaptive High Beam System.
- The SE Hybrid now gets headlamps cleaners, headlamp levelling, power-enabled rear boot and auto re-retractable side mirrors.
- Inside the cabin, the SE hybrid model gets wooden dashboard inserts, a panoramic sunroof, 60:40 power-adjustable second row seats and full leather trim, as well as driver memory for the front seat.
- Both the F Sport and SE hybrid models now come standard with the Lexus Safety System which includes Pre-crash System, Lane Trace Assist and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.
- Following the spec change updates, the NX range also underwent an infotainment upgrade that now allows for full Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility.
Lexus RC:
- Upgrades to the RC include an electronic parking brake and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson Sound System. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is also standard.
Lexus LS:
- Adaptive Cruise Control - All Speed (previously High Speed only).
- Changes to the colour palette: Terrane Khaki and Amber are no longer available for order in the LS 500, while Amber is discontinued on the LS 500 F Sport.
- Lane Keep Assist is improved and includes features such as Steering Vibration and Lane Trace Assist.
All updated models are now available in Lexus dealerships.