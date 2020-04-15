Six supercars to look forward to in the future

The next generation of supercars will bring some weird and wonderful technical ideas, mostly involving some form of electrification but also delving into the past. Provided we get a respite from the clutches of Covid-19, here is a list of the most anticipated sports cars expected to go on sale this year.

Aston Martin Valhalla

A new and smaller super projectile that slots beneath the Valkyrie, this is the firm's second hybrid supercar collaboration with Red Bull.

It’s still extreme but with more civilian friendliness infused into its design. It’ll be powered by a new and electrified 3.0l twin turbo V6 with power outputs to still be confirmed. From chassis to the carbon fibre structure, it is derived from the track-focused Valkyrie but distilled for road usage.

It’s more comfortable and spacious inside with feasible luggage-carrying capability. Aston Martin announced that production will be limited to 500 coupes, with the first examples reaching customers in late 2021.

The Valhalla and Valkyrie will be joined by a third car soon with the requisite mainstream expectations of luxury in the supercar realm to compete with the mad Porsches, McLarens and Lamborghinis of this world.

T.50 (Gordon Murray)

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) is a niche car firm owned by SA-born Gordon Murray, who designed the iconic McLaren F1 V12-powered sports car of 1992. Now an independent, his new company has come up with the T.50, a new three-seat supercar that harks back to the past not only with a central driving position - like in the McLaren F1 - but also moved by a 48V mild-hybrid system and naturally-aspirated 485kW and 450Nm 3.9l V12 engine that revs to an astounding 12,100rpm.