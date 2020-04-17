Mad Mustang: this celebratory Roush car makes 578kW!

Jack Roush was a drag racer and owner of a Nascar racing team. Having polished his brand in racing circles, he went on to establish Roush Industries which specialises in the disciplines of aeronautics, restorations and manufacturing of high performance automotive products like mad Ford Mustangs.

For his contributions in shaping America’s enthusiasm for motorsport, Roush was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame on April 27 2006 and in 2010 he was inaugurated into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

More recently he was inducted into the 2019 Nascar Hall of Fame, and to celebrate, Roush Performance has introduced a special 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang.

Only 60 of these high-powered Mustangs, painted exclusively in Rapid Red paint with unique graphics, are being built. Roush’s US home market gets the lion’s share of 50 cars to match the span of his motorsport career, and 10 are destined for international markets.

Only three will be put together from kits here in SA by Midrand-based Performance Centre, thus ensuring authenticity as a collector’s item.