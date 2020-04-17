Mad Mustang: this celebratory Roush car makes 578kW!
To commemorate founder Jack Roush's induction into the Nascar Hall of Fame, 60 special Mustangs have been commissioned worldwide
Jack Roush was a drag racer and owner of a Nascar racing team. Having polished his brand in racing circles, he went on to establish Roush Industries which specialises in the disciplines of aeronautics, restorations and manufacturing of high performance automotive products like mad Ford Mustangs.
For his contributions in shaping America’s enthusiasm for motorsport, Roush was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame on April 27 2006 and in 2010 he was inaugurated into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.
More recently he was inducted into the 2019 Nascar Hall of Fame, and to celebrate, Roush Performance has introduced a special 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang.
Only 60 of these high-powered Mustangs, painted exclusively in Rapid Red paint with unique graphics, are being built. Roush’s US home market gets the lion’s share of 50 cars to match the span of his motorsport career, and 10 are destined for international markets.
Only three will be put together from kits here in SA by Midrand-based Performance Centre, thus ensuring authenticity as a collector’s item.
The 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang is the most powerful Mustang the firm has cobbled together thus far. A raft of bespoke Roush phase 3 mods that include a bolt-on supercharger onto the standard 5.0-litre V8 ups the power from 331kW and 529Nm of a standard Mustang to a frightening 578kW and 908Nm. It’s claimed it will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds.
Further tweaks to the car include an aero kit, enhanced engine cooling, larger Brembo brakes, a model specific Roush exhaust system and an internally tweaked version of Ford’s MagneRide suspension.
The Jack Roush Edition also features an active aerodynamic carbon fibre rear wing with adjustability for downforce, and forged 20-inch wheels.
The cabin is trimmed with special touches like leather-and suede clad bucket type seats, a serialised dashboard, red billet aluminium pedals and Roush embroidered on floor mats and stamped onto scuff plates. Local pricing has not been finalised but in the US they cost $50,000 (R934,506).