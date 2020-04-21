Ford updates its EcoSport range with new transmission and more tech

Ford announced on Tuesday morning that it has made some changes to its EcoSport compact SUV.

Headlining news is that the entry-level Ambiente model powered by the firm's 91kW/151Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine can now be had with a six-speed automatic gearbox - something that will be of interest to many people shopping within this segment. Priced at R297,600 it commands a R17,900 premium over its manual sibling.

EcoSport Trend and Titanium models have also received technology upgrades to enhance the overall ownership experience. Both of these derivatives now come fitted as standard with Ford's collision mitigation system: a pre-collision assist feature that automatically alerts the driver to a potential collision ahead, pre-charges the brakes, and if necessary then applies maximum braking pressure once the driver presses the brake pedal.