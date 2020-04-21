Ford updates its EcoSport range with new transmission and more tech
Ford announced on Tuesday morning that it has made some changes to its EcoSport compact SUV.
Headlining news is that the entry-level Ambiente model powered by the firm's 91kW/151Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine can now be had with a six-speed automatic gearbox - something that will be of interest to many people shopping within this segment. Priced at R297,600 it commands a R17,900 premium over its manual sibling.
EcoSport Trend and Titanium models have also received technology upgrades to enhance the overall ownership experience. Both of these derivatives now come fitted as standard with Ford's collision mitigation system: a pre-collision assist feature that automatically alerts the driver to a potential collision ahead, pre-charges the brakes, and if necessary then applies maximum braking pressure once the driver presses the brake pedal.
Cruise control with an adaptive speed limiter has now been added to Trend models, while the Titanium gains front parking sensors to complement the standard rear sensors.
Finally, both Trend and Titanium models now come equipped with a new underbody protection shield for greater peace of mind when traversing more challenging terrain.
Pricing for the updated Ford EcoSport range is as follows:
EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente 5MT: R279,700
EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente 5MT: R289,900
EcoSport 1.5 Ambiente 6AT: R297,600
EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6MT: R319,200
EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Trend 6AT: R333,900
EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6MT: R357,000
EcoSport 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium 6AT: R370,400
All EcoSport models come standard with Ford Protect which includes a four-year/60,000km service plan, three-year unlimited distance roadside assistance and four-year/120,000km comprehensive warranty. This is complemented by a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. Service intervals are every 15,000km.