All-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is shockingly fast

24 April 2020 - 09:18 By Motoring Reporter
A digital rendering of the Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype.
Image: Supplied

Ford Performance has pulled the wraps off its new Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype: a once-off drag racer that's plugged into an all-electric powertrain.

Virtually silent in operation, this stealthy strip-shredder is endowed with 1,045kW and 1,490Nm worth of torque - all of which is available from the moment you push the accelerator pedal. 

Ford claims these enviable numbers will allow the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to smash the all-important quarter-mile in the low-eight-second range at more than 275 km/h.

Raw performance aside, this rapid electric prototype also honours the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag strips in the late 1960s, and still is a force to be reckoned with in sportsman drag racing today.

The Ford Performance Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype will hit the strip later this year.
Image: Supplied

"This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.

“We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports."

Ford Performance continues to test Cobra Jet 1400 ahead of its world debut later this year at a drag racing event where fans, media and competitors alike will get to meet the race car, and see exactly what it’s capable of up on the asphalt.

