All-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is shockingly fast

Ford Performance has pulled the wraps off its new Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype: a once-off drag racer that's plugged into an all-electric powertrain.

Virtually silent in operation, this stealthy strip-shredder is endowed with 1,045kW and 1,490Nm worth of torque - all of which is available from the moment you push the accelerator pedal.

Ford claims these enviable numbers will allow the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 to smash the all-important quarter-mile in the low-eight-second range at more than 275 km/h.

Raw performance aside, this rapid electric prototype also honours the original Cobra Jet that first dominated drag strips in the late 1960s, and still is a force to be reckoned with in sportsman drag racing today.