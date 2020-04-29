Volkswagen SA announces pricing and availability of Golf GTI TCR
Volkswagen South Africa on Wednesday announced via a Skype presentation that the highly anticipated Golf GTI TCR will be arriving on our shores in the middle of July. It was supposed to be here sooner, but production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Basically a last hurrah for the Golf 7 that's been with us since 2013, the limited-edition Golf GTI TCR model offers formidable straight-line performance thanks to its specially tuned 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Producing 213kW and a hearty 380Nm worth of torque, Volkswagen claims that it can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 5.6 seconds. That's 0.3 seconds faster than the GTI Clubsport that came out in 2016. On a long enough stretch of the road the TCR will reach its unlimited top speed of 264km/h.
The TCR comes equipped with a six-speed DSG transmission with no option of a manual.
Volkswagen confirmed that South African versions of this exclusive hot-hatch will be five-door only. Distinguishing exterior features include standard black 19-inch "Reifnitz" alloy wheels, perforated disk brakes and matte black exterior mirror caps. You'll also find wheel sill extensions, a front splitter and TCR roof spoiler, as well as a rear air diffuser.
Premium alcantara sport seats with GTI TCR detailing and a unique fabric design dominate interior proceedings and are complemented by alcantara door inserts and floor mats with black and red stitching. Climatronic air-conditioning, red ambient light strips and an exclusive sports steering wheel also form part of the package. Dynamic Chassis Control, Active Info Display, Parallel Park Assist and LED headlights are fitted as standard.
The GTI TCR is only available in one of three colours: Pure White, Tornado Red and Pure Grey. An exclusive offering being made available solely for South African customers is a unique number that will be placed under the GTI logo at the rear of the car, as well as a personalised ownership certificate. Owners will also receive a TCR cap and key-ring.
The Golf GTI TCR will be available for order from Volkswagen dealers in South Africa from May, with delivery expected halfway through July. Although 300 models were originally earmarked for our market, Volkswagen could not confirm whether or not this number will be realised due to upsets in the car's production cycle. So if you want want one you better place your order ASAP.
In terms of pricing, the GTI TCR will retail for R669,000. This includes a standard three-year/120,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km Volkswagen service plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.