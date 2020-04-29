Volkswagen SA announces pricing and availability of Golf GTI TCR

Volkswagen South Africa on Wednesday announced via a Skype presentation that the highly anticipated Golf GTI TCR will be arriving on our shores in the middle of July. It was supposed to be here sooner, but production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Basically a last hurrah for the Golf 7 that's been with us since 2013, the limited-edition Golf GTI TCR model offers formidable straight-line performance thanks to its specially tuned 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. Producing 213kW and a hearty 380Nm worth of torque, Volkswagen claims that it can sprint from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 5.6 seconds. That's 0.3 seconds faster than the GTI Clubsport that came out in 2016. On a long enough stretch of the road the TCR will reach its unlimited top speed of 264km/h.

The TCR comes equipped with a six-speed DSG transmission with no option of a manual.