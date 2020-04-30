BMW readies new 4 Series for market entry

BMW has confirmed the first batch will be spearheaded by an M440i xDrive model powered by a straight-six engine with output rated at 275kW, which is 10kW less than in the M340i.

Unlike the M340i, the M440i will come equipped with a 48V starter-generator mild-hybrid system that injects an additional 8kW when the going gets fast, covering up for that 10kW power deficit.

SA generally gets the models tailored specifically for our buying trends. Just as this market doesn’t get the M340i in rear-wheel drive, according to Hailey Philander of BMW SA, they will not avail models with the mild-hybrid system to this market.

The 4 Series also gets an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission feeding the all-wheel-drive system, while an M Sport differential is equipped standard to work in unison with custom-tuned chassis elastokinematics and steering. M Sport brakes hide inside 18-inch M light-alloy wheels with mixed-size tyres.

Spy pictures show little evidence of the offending bucktoothed grille that BMW premiered on the Concept 4 last year, but we will know for sure once the camouflage comes off.