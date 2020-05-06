Software-over-the-air now standard on every new Jaguar and Land Rover model

How will you know when to update? As updates become available, your vehicle will display a pop-up notification within the infotainment system and you'll then be able to accept the prompt in much the same way as smartphone software updates. Another message on the screen will notify of successful installation completions. It couldn't be more simple really.

This innovative system is also used to update and upgrade things like Bluetooth connectivity, on-board media players and climate control screens.

Jaguar Land Rover is also offering the Sota capability, and Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment upgrades – including the aforementioned Smartphone Pack – to existing customers. These complimentary updates are compatible with most vehicles made from the 2016 model year onwards (subject to vehicle specifications). Unfortunately owners of these older vehicles will have to go into a dealership for Sota to be set up and initialised. From then on you're good to go and you can take your social isolation to the next level.