New Models

Software-over-the-air now standard on every new Jaguar and Land Rover model

06 May 2020 - 14:15 By Motoring Reporter
Sota comes standard on every new Jaguar and Land Rover model sold in SA.
Image: Supplied

Who has time to drive past a dealership for a software update? Exactly, it's an automotive inconvenience that we could all do without. This is why software-over-the-air (Sota) now comes standard on every new Jaguar and Land Rover model sold in SA.

A nifty bit of technology if ever there was one, Sota basically allows you to update the operating software of your Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment system via the micro SIM card already built into your vehicle or any decent Wi-Fi network. This not only means that you can keep your infotainment system running at its peak, but also unlock new features when they come out: digital upgrades such as the Smartphone Pack that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and with no subscription fees.

Sota offers a quick and easy way to keep your vehicle ahead of the infotainment curve.
Image: Supplied

How will you know when to update? As updates become available, your vehicle will display a pop-up notification within the infotainment system and you'll then be able to accept the prompt in much the same way as smartphone software updates. Another message on the screen will notify of successful installation completions. It couldn't be more simple really. 

This innovative system is also used to update and upgrade things like Bluetooth connectivity, on-board media players and climate control screens. 

Jaguar Land Rover is also offering the Sota capability, and Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment upgrades – including the aforementioned Smartphone Pack – to existing customers. These complimentary updates are compatible with most vehicles made from the 2016 model year onwards (subject to vehicle specifications). Unfortunately owners of these older vehicles will have to go into a dealership for Sota to be set up and initialised. From then on you're good to go and you can take your social isolation to the next level. 

