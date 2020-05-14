The new 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the first R1m hot-hatch

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S has gone on sale in SA as the first million-rand hot hatch you can buy.

Now that dealers are allowed to sell cars again under revised Covid-19 lockdown conditions, the muscular compact Mercedes will be yours for R1,067,840.

It is a steep premium over rival high-performance hatchbacks, most of which retail for between 600k to 700k, but the Mercedes is also the most powerful of the breed with outputs of 310kW and 500Nm, pummeling all opposition. The car that came closest was the Audi RS3 with 294kW and 480Nm, but it isn’t available in SA anymore.

At the heart of the Merc’s hot-blooded package is the M139, the world’s most powerful series-produced four-cylinder engine, a turbocharged 2l with technology like friction-reducing cylinder nanoslide coating as used in Merc’s championship-winning Formula One engines. It’s assembled in the one-man-one-engine philosophy in AMG’s Affalterbach headquarters in Germany.

This is powerful enough to slingshot the A45 S from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds and to a 270km/h top speed.

The A45 S is also available as a CLA four-door coupe priced at R1,191,480. Being slightly heavier, its 0-100km/h sprint is one-tenth slower than the hatch.

In both cars, an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission channels the power to the road via 4Matic all-wheel drive. It’s an intelligent AWD system that diverts torque between the front and rear axles as driving conditions demand, while a limited-slip diff varies power between the rear wheels. The traction control can be deactivated for power-sliding antics.