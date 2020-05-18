Everything you need to know about the new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa

Porsche on Monday unveiled its all-new 911 Targa — the latest addition to the 992 model range that launched locally in 2019. A throwback to the original Targa model that first saw the light of day back in 1965, this newcomer sports an unmistakable silhouette thanks to its distinctive silver roll bar and dome-shaped rear window. Indeed, the Targa is a looker.

It's also a unique offering as it manages to bridge the gap between the existing Coupé and Cabriolet models. Push a button and within 19 seconds the Targa's compact fabric roof stows neatly beneath the rear glass section to give you a novel take on wind-in-your-hair motoring. Leave the roof up, however, and the experience is eerily Coupé-like. So I guess you could say that the 911 Targa is a convertible for people who don't like convertibles.

Fancy top aside, the shiny new Targa offers typically spirited Porsche performance and is for the time being available in two derivatives. First up is the Targa 4 that produces 283kW and 450Nm worth of torque courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine. Bolted to an eight-speed PDK transmission it will scamper from standstill to 100km/h in as little as 4.2 seconds. Top speed is a claimed 289km/h. Yep, it's no slouch.

Next up is the Targa 4S that sports the same engine but is tuned to deliver 331kW and 530Nm worth of torque. Also available with that aforementioned eight-speed PDK transmission, this range-topping Targa will blast to 100km/h in a mightily impressive 3.6 seconds. Maximum speed? You're looking at 304km/h on a long enough stretch of road.