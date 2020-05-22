Everything you need to know about the new Volkswagen Golf GTI

Having not experienced the best of starts to life, from production delays to Covid-19 pouring cold water over its intended world premiere at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, the new Volkswagen GTI also missed out on its biggest coming out party at the annual Wörthersee Festival which has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Wörthersee is the biggest Volkswagen Golf GTI event in the world since 1982 and it’s usually held in May, attracting global fans of the GTI to experience and mingle with other GTI-heads. According to Volkswagen SA, the new GTI was scheduled to launch here some time during the fourth quarter of 2020 but the pandemic has shifted this date to the first quarter of 2021.

Below are some highlights to expect from the new eighth-generation GTI.

1) The eighth generation is the most digitised of them all. The driver will be able to customise the visual look of their Golf GTI’s digital cockpit with a range of 30 background lighting colours and individual configuration of the infotainment system.

2) It’ll come with a sport steering wheel with multi-functionality and three silver double spokes and a recessed Wolfsburg emblem.

3) While still on the tiller, it gets a new progressive variable-rate steering system installed as standard. The variable ratios and 2.1 turns from lock-to-lock are said to significantly reduce the effort required when manoeuvring and parking, but on winding country roads the steering turns more directly.

4) Front passengers sit on new sport seats with integrated head restraints that are reminiscent of the first Golf GTI and also feature red stitching and a tartan “Scalepaper” style fabric on the seat and backrest areas.